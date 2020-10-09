Topicals has since gone on to secure high-profile investors like Hannah Bronfman, Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, and Emmy-nominated Insecure stars Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji. The organisation's cap table, which details its ownership and investor equity, is also made up of mostly women. "If I am going to make anyone wealthy from my company, it's going to be women in my community, especially women who look like me," Olowe says. "It's important that the people who are making money from your company are invested in your success. It's a crucial component to making sure we all succeed."