Why do you think that is? Social pressures, the cold weather...



It’s really related to this idea that when people are going home for the holidays they are going to be exposed to a lot of couples. People see how other people are coupled and they want to be as well. It’s curious to think about other factors that may be motivating as well, and certainly this idea of people having concerns regarding the weather and acting in a way that’s more consistent with finding a partner – someone to hibernate with – could be a contributing factor.



How would you say the digital age has affected our ideas about love and our approach to dating?



People are definitely thinking about love differently today. Historically, we’ve thought about it on the basis of two paradigms: the idea of romantic love, which is what we see in film, literature, television; and the idea of prosaic love – of how love operates in our daily lives, whether it’s through our own lived experiences or the observations we’ve made about others’. And both of those perceptions of love were believed to inform our relationships. However, when those studies were done to try and understand how people think and talk about love, they were only looking at couples that were already partnered. Today, so many couples have delayed partnership that that concept really misses the ‘market perspective’, whereby young people now have the opportunity to encounter thousands or even millions of potential partners, whom they otherwise never would have met, because of Tinder and other apps. It’s absolutely fascinating to think how people’s preferences and behaviours can theoretically be influenced by so many more options.



So are people’s expectations a lot higher nowadays, in terms of what they look for in a partner?



Well, what’s interesting is that the real shift in terms of increased expectations of a partner began in the 1960s, so it’s been happening for quite some time – because of there being more liberal attitudes regarding partnership and women’s roles and so forth. So that’s not just to do with modern dating, but expectations have definitely increased.



Can there be any science to attraction if it's all run on algorithm?



Absolutely, Tinder’s algorithm is based upon the science of attraction. It primarily operates on the basis of intelligent swiping so the more you use Tinder, the more we are able to learn about you, and then we base our recommendations on the preferences you’re selecting via swiping left or right. So while you will see everyone that you’ve selected within the subset of our users who meet the criteria you’ve set – age, gender, geography – in terms of the prioritisation of those potential matches, we are presenting users to you who are more consistent with who you believe is attractive based upon your swiping.



How would you describe the science of attraction, then, in layman’s terms?



Well, I can’t really say how the algorithm works, only that it’s very much based upon how you are swiping already, but in terms of how we as humans assess people and who interests us, there are so many scientific processes behind it. One of the major processes in the analysis of attraction is 'thin-slicing', whereby we take very small slices of information based upon cues from photographs or seeing someone in person and very quickly make a judgment about who we believe this person is, whether or not we believe they’re somebody who would be compatible with us, and whether or not we believe the person would also find us to be compatible with them. So it’s a very rich process that is actually highly accurate. In fact a great deal of research indicates that the judgment you make within three seconds of seeing somebody is the same judgment you would make after speaking with them for three minutes or speaking with them for 30 minutes!