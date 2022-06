I Tried TikTok’s Homemade Skin Tint & It Made Me Glow

If you're into skincare, you might be wondering where sunscreen comes in all of these steps. As SPF should be the last step in your skincare routine, I applied mine just as I would under makeup. Combining the serum and concealer didn't cause it to ball up and roll off, and I think that's because I waited around 30 minutes before doing my makeup. If you're invested in sun protection, there's no reason why you couldn't top up your makeup with a sunscreen spray Vichy Capital Soleil Solar Protective Water Hydrating SPF50, £19 , is clear and feels comfortable over makeup, as does La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sun Protection Face Mist, £14 , but because this is an aerosol , ensure you've applied enough. It pays to do this inside, too, so as not to lose any product to wind.