Picture the scene: you’re at home on the sofa watching The Affair with your partner when they decide to pop to the shops to pick up some snacks. Once they’re out the door, you see it. It’s right there. Their phone. Their whole life in one little gadget. So, what do you do?Well, according to new research , 41 per cent of you are flaunting every relationship privacy law by picking up that phone and diving straight into their texts, Facebook messages and internet search history. Of course, the chance to snoop on your partner is tempting but it doesn’t come without a cost. Are you ready to open that particular can of worms? Who knows what you might find: suspiciously long text conversations with someone you’ve never heard of; multiple visits to Pornhub; U2’s touring schedule. They just might not be the person you thought they were.We asked around to find the very worst things that people had found on their partner’s phone when they decided to go Sherlock, while others open up about being caught out themselves. Get ready to update your passcode.Phoebe, 27"I didn’t actually snoop but one night I was lying in bed with my boyfriend fast asleep next to me when a message popped up on his phone. His phone shows a preview of the message so I had a quick glance only to see it said "I'm horny" from someone called Sarah. I confronted him about it in the morning and he told me it was someone he'd had a thing with before we met two years ago and they hadn't been in contact since. I took his word for it and we're married now. He's kept the preview messages on; I think it's his way of letting me know I can trust him."