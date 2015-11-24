Ben, 25



“I became rather worried about a former Significant Other. It came about because I looked on their Instagram, which you'd think was a safe space, as you can’t even show a nipple, but they had been looking up porn stars (who, curiously, do have profiles.) Unless you “clear search history” on your settings, anyone can easily access who you have been looking up. I figured that if the Significant Other was searching for that sort of thing on Instagram, the wettest of social media, then I could only imagine what they were looking at elsewhere.”



Jessica, 30



“Recently, I got rather annoyed with my husband at a wedding when I spied on a Whatsapp group chat that he had going with his old schoolfriends about an upcoming stag do: pictures of busty Bavarian bar maids carrying trays of pints accompanied with messages reading ‘5 more days!’ I told him to grow up.”



Melissa, 22



"I suspected my boyfriend was cheating on me and he has one of those phones that unlocks with his fingerprint so, while he was asleep one night, I took his thumb and unlocked his phone. I know that makes be sound awful but I don't care. He was cheating on me and even had naked photos of this other girl on his phone."

