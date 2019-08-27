Sharing a video from the campaign in which she can be seen applying Chanel's Rouge Coco lipstick in Légende, Teddy accompanied the post with an emotional caption. She wrote: "I find I don’t cry anymore when things are sad, but isn’t it interesting when we shed tears in moments of triumph. This was one of those triumphant cry moments for me. My whole life has been a fight. From being bullied at school consistently, kids threatening to kill me and going into graphic detail how they were going to do it, my own father beating me and calling me a fagot, to receiving industry blowback after speaking publicly about being sexually assaulted on the job. This was a victory that made all of that shit worth it."