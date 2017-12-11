The Tech To Buy Yourself (Or Someone Else) For Christmas

With so many products on the market, it’s increasingly hard to tell the difference between a piece of tech that will tangibly improve your life and one that’s way too much effort to get your head around, which you’ll pay hundreds for then hide guiltily in a drawer. While many millennials are seeking digital detoxes and the idea of another piece of technology to keep up with is exhausting, half the products in this list are actually designed to help you switch OFF and sleep better, so could be of ironic benefit if you’re looking to reduce your tech time. From replacing your television (who actually watches TV anymore?) with a slick projector, to a device that only allows emergency calls through so you can truly switch off your phone, tech is now so advanced, it’s anti-tech...