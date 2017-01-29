Try Hollywood’s Latest Makeup Trend With This Easy Tutorial

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Blue eye makeup is having a major moment, both on the catwalk and the red carpet — and we're not talking simple swipes of colour. The latest versions are best described as smoked-out underliner, super graphic cat-eyes, and '70s-inspired, two-toned takes on the trend. But fret not, because the trendy hue doesn't have to be intimidating. In fact, you can use a pop of colour to update your go-to cat-eye — and it's easy!
Press play above for an easy take on the trend, then check out the steps below to try it out at home.
Step 1: Trace a thin line and a subtle wing on your upper lashline using an angled liner brush dipped into black gel liner. Clean up any mistakes with a damp cotton swab.
Step 2. To add subtle definition, dust a matte brown shadow into your crease and onto your lower lashline.
Step 3. Line your lower lashline with the same black gel liner and blend it out using a smudger brush. Optional: Add pencil liner for added depth.
Step 4. Using a clean liner brush, add blue cream eyeliner above your cat-eye and onto your waterline. (We used the shade Mermaid Parade from Milk Makeup.)
Step 5. Finish off the look with a few coats of black mascara.
