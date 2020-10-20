“There’s Power In Your Voice” — The Reality Of Being A Full-Time Activist

T: Thank you! It really was amazing. After personally experiencing homelessness, Queer Black Christmas was birthed out of a desire to create space for queer Black young people to come together and celebrate the holidays. Like myself, queer Black young people may not spend Christmas with their families, or may find Christmas particularly difficult at their family home. Originally, my idea was just to bring young people together for a meal, but it got so much bigger. I was like queer Black Santa! I crowdfunded for the event and asked the young people what they wanted up to £40 and then ordered it as a present. One young trans person asked for a donation to their top surgery fund, so I said 'I'll donate to the fund, but you can also get a present.' Another young person asked for a £40 food voucher because their food bank was closed. These are the realities of what queer Black young people have to go through. On the day, we did all these cheesy games but it was so fun – we had afrobeat musical chairs and a big meal provided for free by Cue Point London, who are amazing allies and supporters of my work with Queer Black Youth. It was the most beautiful day. I wanted to do Queer Black Summer over the summer holidays but obviously COVID-19 happened and I thought that was it for my work with youth. After taking a month or so to just deal with all the emotions and angst that came with being in the peak of a pandemic, I got the idea to start a crowdfunder to fund some workshops and provide some more long-term engagement for queer Black youth. Within one day we had almost raised £50,000 and by the end of the month had fundraised over £110,000. I split £58,000 between five other incredible organisations who work with queer Black youth across the UK including Rainbow Noir in Manchester, Unmuted Brum in Birmingham, Humblebee Creative, Gendered Intelligence, who support trans and non-binary youth, and Colours Youth UK, who run an annual festival in Manchester for QTIBPOC youth. This crowdfunder meant that I have now been able to set up Exist Loudly as a CIC, create some initiatives and run workshops for queer Black youth, along with funding another year of Queer Black Christmas! It’s all really exciting. I just need to find a team of other queer Black people to work with now! How has your campaign been affected?