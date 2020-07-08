Between linen beige and rich brown, there lives a neutral nail polish shade that wears well on just about everyone: tan. When it comes to a summer manicure, a tawny golden brown is a foolproof colour choice because it's subtle and flatters every skin tone — like the bronzer version of nail polish.
Unlike the struggle of finding your prefect nude polish, shopping for a tan shade is easy because the colour is supposed to contrast your skin tone just so, not match it. Still, to help you navigate between sheer, shimmery bronze and glossy mocha, we've rounded up a range of tan polishes to add to your stash. Find your favourite bottle — and your perfect sun-kissed manicure — ahead.
