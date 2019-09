Sweet Potato Pancakes

Sweet Potato Toast

Lately there's been so much talk of pancakes that you'd be forgiven for wishing never to see another pancake again. Not so fast, though. These sweet potato pancakes from Happy Healthy Mama are next-level good and, even better, only require two (yes, two) ingredients. Those ingredients are sweet potato (obviously) and egg. One sweet potato will make you about 12 mini (American-style) pancakes. Have them with yoghurt and blueberries on top or go savoury and poach a couple of eggs. Get the full recipe here I know it sounds silly but trust me on this – sweet potato toast in the toaster actually works. No matter how rubbish your toaster is. Simply slice your sweet potato thinner than your average piece of toast, pop the slices in your toaster, set to "high" and off you go. You'll probably have to toast them twice to make sure they're cooked but, once they're done, they make a lovely alternative to bread. Cover your 'toast' in nut butter and bananas, Nutella and raspberries, or – if you want to go totally basic – egg and smashed avo.