Sunday is a day of rest, which means that whatever you get up to — brunch, the park, not actually getting out of bed until well after noon — is just right. For many of us, this includes a sacred Sunday-night beauty ritual.



Blame the hypnotising opening credits of Game of Thrones, or the fact that we've been happily ignoring email all day, but our Sundays are characterised by the internal motto "YDY" ("You do you"). What that means to each of us, however, vastly differs.



Some of our editors anoint Sunday with a soothing mask, lengthy exfoliation, or relaxing hot shower, while others take full advantage of the extra time to whittle down their weekday to-do lists. Given that today is Sunday Funday, we're sharing them all, from the practical to the pleasurable.



Ahead, indulge in our beauty editors' Sunday-night beauty rituals.