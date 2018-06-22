For me, half the fun of a holiday is the prep. I love any product that comes in miniature (even lipstick, which is already tiny, is so much more adorable when it’s the size of a thimble), and I love arranging all my dinky bottles into my wash bag, Tetris-style. Most of all? It’s an excuse to have treatments that I can’t really splurge on every month, and have at least 48 hours of feeling like an A-lister getting ready for the Oscars as I glide from salon to salon. (Yes, I do find my holidays get quite expensive! Why do you ask?)