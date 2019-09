A gel manicure is a good shout for any trip under two weeks, but if it’s longer than that? I wouldn’t bother, personally. It will start to grow out and the temptation to peel it off will be insurmountable. If you really hate your natural nails, try Signature Nail Systems . SNS Nails starts off looking like a gel manicure, as your manicurist will apply a specialist base coat, but instead of putting them under the UV light, you then dip the nails in a special powder. It’s pinky and pearlescent and gives your nails that 'just-buffed' look – more of a healthy finish than an obviously manicured one. It lasts a lot longer than gel, and you’re less likely to pick at something that doesn’t have visible regrowth.