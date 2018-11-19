Georgia, fashion and beauty writer: I’ve worn prints and colours for most of my adult life, from floral midi dresses to paintbox-bright outerwear, and retired the all-black look when I moved away from my teenage emo phase (what a time). I adore Gucci’s maximalism under Alessandro Michele, and anything vintage or inspired by the '60s and '70s is right up my street. I’ve always admired people who wear head-to-toe black – there’s something so restrained, sleek and adult about it – but I’m a baby who apparently needs constant visual stimulation, whether it’s prints and postcards all over my bedroom walls or my multicoloured wardrobe. I think my penchant for loud clothing definitely gives me confidence and lifts my mood. I’m nervous about looking like a pallid Victorian child in all-black but excited to see what having a uniform of sorts does to my relationship with clothes.