Stress can be a positive or negative force in our lives. It can make dealing with work, home, daily responsibilities and living, well, seem like an uphill battle.
Our body responds to stress in consistent ways, even if the causes are different. Foggy thinking, raised heartbeats, overwhelming feelings and anxiety can plague our day, and prolonged periods of stress can be damaging to the health and demand significant lifestyle changes or professional support. We need not be slaves to our feelings and thinking. In the short-term, there are calming solutions you can try to re-assert control over feelings of panic or tension.
Ola Nwakodo is a Medical Herbalist. See more of her work at saintandsmith.com
