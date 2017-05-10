Breastfeeding: How Come I Can't Quit You?

Stopping breastfeeding — let’s not call it “quitting” anymore — doesn’t mean your baby loses you. In my case, it meant that my kids got more of me, and a more-rested, better version of me. Sure, there is a lot of good medical evidence that breastmilk is best. But there is also a lot of underreported evidence that helping prevent mums from wanting to light their boobs on fire is best. It is up to you. Your baby will be happy, she will be fed. She will love you. And when she grows up and goes to therapy, you will have screwed her up in so many other ways that this one won’t even rank.