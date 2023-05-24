I Replaced My Skin-Care Routine With £91 Worth Of Starface Products

My fellow oily folks will hear me on this: nothing works better than a clay mask to sop up grease and impurities on the skin. (And hello, the satisfaction of seeing tiny pinpricks of oil as the mask dries? Bliss.) For starters, I love that Super Sulfur came in a tube. This makes it so much easier to dispense and takes up less room than a bulky jar. It's also light blue (see note above) and has kaolin clay, blueberry extract and sulfur to naturally decongest pores. There's no tingling or burning sensation, either (and before you ask, yes, there is a slight smell but nothing too crazy). During a recent spa night, my fiancé and I used this while watching Succession and emerged with bright, balanced complexions (I swear, it even scared away a pimple-in-the-making that was brewing on my chin). At £16, it's among the pricier products in the Starface lineup, but one I'll be glad to have on hand this summer.