Starry Eyeliner Is Here & It’s Completely Magical

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
A sharp flick of black here, a smudgy line there — it's easy to fall into a routine when it comes to eyeliner. But in addition to experimenting with colour, we're vowing to get creative with shapes and styles. One example? This stunning starry eye. Sure, it may take a little extra time to apply, but for a night out, this look is pure gold (yup, we went there).
Step 1. Paint a layer of eyelash glue where you would typically apply liquid eyeliner. (Be sure to work quickly so that the glue doesn't dry.)
Step 2. Carefully place alternating gold and silver stars (you can find these are your local makeup supply store or craft store) directly onto the glue. Pro tip: Slightly wet the end of a makeup brush and use the pointed tip to help apply the stars easily.
Step 3. Allow your starry liner to dry for a few minutes and finish off the look with a few coats of mascara.
