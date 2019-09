How To Nail Your Spring Wardrobe In 3 Simple Looks

Weekend Me

With spring on the horizon now's the time to shed the winter layering and reset your wardrobe with new pieces to get you excited for the coming season. But after months of piling on countless items (a puffer over a denim jacket over a chunky knit over a polo neck...) it can be pretty daunting remembering how to dress for warmer weather. Breaking down your look into key situations can be helpful; after all, we all have different uniforms and personas depending on the occasion. Gap's new spring campaign, 'I AM' is all about celebrating the unique and the individual and, thanks to their classic designs and simple silhouettes, Gap's spring offerings are the perfect place to start creating your own idiosyncratic look – whether it's for work, the weekend or a night out.