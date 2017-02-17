How To Nail Your Spring Wardrobe In 3 Simple Looks

With spring on the horizon now's the time to shed the winter layering and reset your wardrobe with new pieces to get you excited for the coming season. But after months of piling on countless items (a puffer over a denim jacket over a chunky knit over a polo neck...) it can be pretty daunting remembering how to dress for warmer weather. Breaking down your look into key situations can be helpful; after all, we all have different uniforms and personas depending on the occasion. Gap's new spring campaign, 'I AM' is all about celebrating the unique and the individual and, thanks to their classic designs and simple silhouettes, Gap's spring offerings are the perfect place to start creating your own idiosyncratic look – whether it's for work, the weekend or a night out.
Weekend Me
Weekends are for perusing your favourite hidden shops, going to that must-see exhibition and catching up with friends and family, so comfortable-but-chic is always the aim. This season Gap has reimagined the classic trench, adding a hood for a dressed-down vibe that is perfect paired with classic blue denim, Breton stripes and flat mules. Add a bright lip for a beauty look that celebrates the arrival of spring.
Night-Time Me
After months of hiding behind the opaques, meet in the seasonal middle with a just-below-the-knee dress and bare legs for a perfect dinner and drinks look that will see you through to the bar, if that's where your night takes you. Plus, the soft-spun material means it's super comfortable while giving a sleek silhouette. Drop your trusty old leather jacket and try this panelled version instead for something a little more exciting.
Work Me
When time is short and sartorial expectations are high, opting for a striped shirt-dress eliminates any pre-work stress and strikes a winning balance between laid-back and I-mean-business. If a dress isn't for you, layer one of Gap's many shirts over trousers or jeans. Pair with a simple undone bun for the finishing touch.
Click here for more spring outfit inspiration from Gap
