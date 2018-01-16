The Post-Winter Routine Your Skin Needs

The calendar may say it's spring, but few of us are actually enjoying warm weather. Once the temperature does start to creep up, though, it'll likely be fabulous news for your skin. After months of bitter cold, it's probably looking a little worse for the wear. Don't worry — we're all in this together.
To revive your face post-winter, you only need a handful of products — and a little patience. We chatted with two top skin-care pros about the dos and don'ts of getting your skin back on track, so you can put your best face forward once the weather gods finally smile upon us. Ahead, all the products, tips, and tricks you need for (yay!) spring.