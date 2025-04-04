8 Beauty Editors Share Their Signature Nail Polish Shades For Spring

Spring is in the air, giving us the perfect excuse to expand the nail polish shades in our rotation. With nature bursting into full bloom, we’re more than ready to shed the mocha mousse and jewel tones of winter and dive right into the medley of vibrant colours that have been trending.
Never ones to gatekeep nail polish colours, we decided to poll a handful of in-the-know beauty editors on the shades they love for their spring manicures. From soft, cherry blossom-like pinks to nourishing treatments that add just a hint of colour, meet the hues that are bound to inject some fun and liveliness into your next set.
