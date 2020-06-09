Put on some tunes and get ready to celebrate your BFFs. For National Best Friends Day let's take a look at songs and lyrics about friendship. Whether you have one best friend, or consider it to be a "tier" like Mindy Lahiri on The Mindy Project, these lyrics will speak to you.
You can use them as your IG caption, in a greeting card (do people still send greeting cards) or just text them to your BFF if you are observing the (yes, totally made up) holiday. These lyrics cover it all, from making new friends to getting back together with old friends and remembering friends you've lost along the way.
And when you're done looking to songwriters for Insta inspiration, you can spend the rest of the day watching the best TV shows about friendship and maybe even a few movies about BFFs.