Show up at any skateboarding competition, and you might see 9-year-old Sky Brown hanging out with some teens — and not just hanging around, but keeping up and, in some cases, showing them up.
One half of a skating sibling pair, Brown was the youngest girl to compete at Vans' professional skateboarding competition in 2016. But her biggest dream is to compete at the X Games, which she hasn't been able to attend yet due to her age. She doesn't quite understand why. "I want to inspire girls; even if you're three or four you can still do it," she says. "Just believe in yourself."
We met up with the Japan native in Venice, CA, to chat skating, surfing, and what she's planning on tackling next. And it seems like she's not planning on stopping any time soon. "My motto always is: Be brave. Be strong. Have fun. And do it because you love it," she says.
Watch her work her magic in the video above, and expect to see more from this fearless wunderkind. Skateboarding is debuting at the 2020 Olympics, after all.
