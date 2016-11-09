T.S. Eliot decreed that "April is the cruellest month" but that first winter blast at the end of October/beginning of November is truly menacing, especially when it comes to the havoc it wreaks on our skin. Even if you do drink the recommended two litres of water a day (tips on a postcard please), it's more than likely that central heating, pollution and buffeting winds have zapped all moisture from your skin.
We’re all for high street makeup and tools, but with skincare, where possible, it’s worth the investment. Here are the rescue remedies you should add to your routine to revitalise your complexion and conquer the dreaded flake face.
This article was first published November 27, 2015.
