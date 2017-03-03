The Beauty Buys That Give Our Editors Serious Results

If you think Refinery29's beauty editors just sit around playing with lipstick all day, well... you wouldn't be entirely wrong. Sampling products is indeed one of the
perks requirements of the job, and we try a hell of a lot of stuff.
So for us, hitting the pan on our favourite eyeshadow or finishing the last drop of a body wash is rare. When we do though, that means the product is seriously stellar — like so good we'll resort to scooping out the last bits with a Q-tip or cutting open a bottle with scissors.
Over the past few months, our editors have been dutifully collecting their #empties (from lip balms to rich body creams) — and we've got a serious haul of products to show for it. Ahead, learn more about the 41 beauty buys that have carried us through the winter.