I spent all my spare time with the two of them and quickly developed a sense of comfort within this new role. People would often presume I was her mother when we were out and we all behaved as though I was. At two years old, she was still wearing nappies and learning how to form coherent sentences so it was far easier for me to step into this type of relationship than if she’d been older. We were both developing new skills and this helped to bond us.



After six months, we all moved to a new area to start again, as a family. Amelia’s biological mother was rarely in touch and, although she missed her, Daniel provided an incredible all-encompassing level of support. I remember she said to him, “you’re like my mummy and my daddy all at once”. He was everything to her and I was in awe of his devotion to this amazing little character.



We started doing everything together. She’d stare intently as I waxed my armpits and I’d have to explain to her nursery teachers why she’d been caught ripping sticky tape from her own underarms and reminding the staff that they looked like they needed to do it too. In the evenings we’d read Dr. Seuss’ Oh, the Places You’ll Go! and I’d often find myself teary because it seemed so poignant. But more likely because I hadn’t realised yet that I was pregnant and hormonal.



We decided to tell Amelia right away and wanted her to be as much part of it as we both were. We watched endless YouTube videos of foetal development and laughed at the oddness of it all. She would cackle loudly at the other-worldly faces of the digital unborn.

