8 Reasons Why Being Single At Christmas Is Actually Awesome

The Christmas holidays are usually considered the worst time of year to be single. Between the family get-togethers, the seemingly millions of engagements, and the record number of parties to attend between the 1st December and New Year, your single status can feel more apparent than ever. And going it alone can feel, well, lonely.
But, if you take a step back and think about it, single people have a lot to be thankful for this time of year. While your partnered counterparts are stressing over gift swaps and where to spend their Christmas holidays, you're a completely free agent. The world is your feast, and you can go back for seconds if you damn please!
So if you're feeling blue about not having someone to share the most wonderful time of the year with, we're here to say cheer up. Ahead, we've rounded up a handful of reasons why being solo during the holiday season totally kicks ass.