I Dyed My Hair Silver — & Achieved My Dream Ice-Queen Color

First, James painted bleach over the ends and mid-shafts of her hair, applying a gentler formula at the root to make sure Stacey didn't experience any sort of burning sensation on her scalp. After sweeping bleach onto all the sections of her hair, James sat her down to process in foils, and then rinsed her hair out at the bowl. Next, James moved on to toning — and that was only part one. A week later, Stacey came back for her second session, which involved a second round of precision lifting and toning to achieve the prefect cool silver tone.