Perhaps the most potent food on this list, Maca powder comes from a root native to South America. Its been used for centuries as an aphrodisiac, energy booster, and fertility enhancer. It’s so effective, it’s known as “nature’s Viagra,” and according to Jardim, it’s beneficial for all kinds of hormonal changes, from PMS to menopause. “It’s really high in minerals and essential fatty acids, so it’s a great hormone-building food,” she says. But, before you run to your nearest Whole Foods and start downing the stuff by the fistful, Jardim cautions against taking too much. The right amount can do wonders, but overdoing it can affect your thyroid and cause other hormonal issues, so she recommends not going higher than 2,000 mg per day, which is about half a teaspoon. Any more than that should only be taken under the supervision of a doctor.