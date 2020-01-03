5 Women Open Up About Being Sexually Harassed At The Gym

Yasmine said she reported him to gym staff but was too upset to stay in the gym while they spoke to him. "I rang back and found out that when the manager spoke to him, he seemed to know exactly what she was talking about but the video had been deleted and he denied filming me," she says. "They let him stay in the gym until I broke down in tears and said I didn't want to come back." Yasmine said she didn't go to the gym for a month and a half. She then returned only to find that the man had returned. "I reported him again and once again he was removed but I was told the gym could not ban him as there was no proof. I've not been back to that gym since."