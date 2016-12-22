What We Actually Think About These Top-Rated Sephora Buys

One of the best things about shopping for makeup online is that you have the entire internet to crowdsource from about a product. You can search YouTube videos to get recommendations, peep the reviews on your favourite e-retailer, and check in with your favourite editors to see what they actually think about something before you click "add to cart." There's a wealth of information out there — so much so that you don't actually have to schlep to a makeup counter to test-drive innovations you're curious about.



With that in mind, we decided to check in with the top-rated, most popular beauty products from some of our favourite online shops and see how their ratings stacked up to our own. From concealers to settings powders to dry shampoos, click through to get our unfiltered opinions about all the scores you guys love to buy.