Saweetie Just Wants Balance And MAC Glitters

If Saweetie had to name a MAC product after a Cher song, that's pretty obvious, too. "I think if I were to name a product, I would do ' Believe ’ by Cher, because it's about believing in yourself," Saweetie declares, a vocoder stan like the rest of us. "I think with makeup, it helps with self-esteem and confidence. I'm going to contradict myself, because I think all that comes from within, but when you want to look good and when you want to look good for the day, makeup does help with that." For me, Fix+ Magic Radiance and LiquidLast Eyeliner go together like Saweetie and Doja Cat on ‘ Best Friend ’, so I get it.