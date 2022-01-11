Saweetie Just Wants Balance And MAC Glitters

Saweetie stays booked and busy, and knows at least five minutes of meditation — though, in an ideal world, she would have two hours every morning to meditate — and remembering to breathe helps her to get through every single day. "I work a lot, and because I work a lot, I have to figure out a way to balance myself. So, right now, I don't have many days off. But when I get the opportunity, I meditate just to balance myself again, because we all need balance." Balance, a little glitter, and Cher: That sounds like the recipe we all need to get through life, right?