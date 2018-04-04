14 Amazing Ways Rosewater Can Change Your Beauty Routine

At the first sign of the sun each year, we get totally amped to surround ourselves with all floral everything. And, while sunflowers and daisies are great, it's all about the rose for beauty purposes. The strong-smelling bloom is perfect in a perfume or body lotion, but a simple bottle of rosewater can do so much more.
“Rosewater is a great gentle, natural ingredient with many skin-enhancing benefits,” says Maria Barry, a medical aesthetician at Union Square Laser Dermatology in New York City. “It can help hydrate, refresh, soothe, and cleanse your skin.”
The most fabulous of multitaskers? Absolutely. But, perhaps best of all, the stuff is affordable; this writer recently picked up a 190-ml bottle for £10. Just check out the ingredients list before picking one for yourself: Excessive additives might mean you’re getting a lower quality, less versatile batch. Once you've made your pick, get ready for it to revolutionise your beauty routine.
Click ahead to see our favourite ways to use it.