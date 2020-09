Rosalía Talks Natural Skincare, Easy Makeup & Her Incredible Nails

Of course, it all starts with skincare but unlike other celebrities, Rosalía isn't a fan of 12-step skincare routines . In fact, her regime is super simple. "Every day when I wake up, I take a shower then just put some moisturiser on. Then every night when I get home, I cleanse my skin with a cleansing milk and a hot wet flannel," she told R29. "This doesn't mess with my natural oils and so my skin is hydrated. This has changed everything for me. Skincare doesn't need to be expensive, either." She follows with a simple night cream but champions natural skincare with organic ingredients . "Sometimes I even make my own face mask with eggs and avocado. I love making my own skincare ." Believe it or not, Rosalía has bad skin days like the rest of us. "It's usually because I haven't slept enough," she said. "I love working but some days are much longer than others. If I don't get enough sleep I try my best to drink a lot of water but my secret weapon is concealer ."