In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been reassuring to see brands across beauty and fashion step up to help those in need. The latest company aiding coronavirus relief efforts is MAC Cosmetics, which just announced plans to donate $10 million dollars (approximately £8,139,350.00) to various organisations globally through its Viva Glam program.
Giving back in a big way to those who need it most is baked into MAC's DNA: The brand has been partnering with charitable organisations since 1994 through Viva Glam, which donates 100% of proceeds from magenta-tubed lipsticks every year. (Past spokespeople include Mary J. Blige, RuPaul, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Miley Cyrus, to name a few.)
MAC's generous donation will impact 250 local organisations worldwide that have been doing life-saving work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Partner organisations include emergency meal delivery services for the ill and elderly, including Project Angel Food in Los Angeles, New York City's God's Love We Deliver, and Seattle-based Lifelong. Global health organisations like Partners in Health (PIH), which helps spread awareness and emergency supplies on a local level to communities in need, are also participating.
As for how you can get involved? It's easy: Every purchase of a MAC Viva Glam lipstick directly benefits the philanthropic efforts put forward by the brand. Scoring some new makeup in the process is just a bonus.
