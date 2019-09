12 Men & Women Share Their Dating 'Deal-Breakers'

But what about the deal-breakers that matter? I think about my own: books. A man who reads for pleasure, who reads widely and voraciously and with an insatiable curiosity. I once ended a date with a man who told me he hated reading and, within minutes of meeting my current boyfriend, I had already asked him what book he had last read. So am I an intellectual snob? Shallow? Page-deep? Perhaps, but these are signifiers of compatibility. And isn’t that something that will stick a relationship together?