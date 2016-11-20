God, wine is lovely, isn’t it? A nice glass of red that turns into three on a Friday night – what a joy. And now, as we fly into mulled wine season, there are ever more opportunities to get festively tipsy. The only trouble (besides the inevitable hangover) is that tannin-infused stain that leaves your lips a patchy shade of Pinot Noir.
Well, we have a solution: the berry lip. Pair that wine-stained mouth with a chunky knit and make it your new winter staple.
*Also suitable for non-drinkers.
