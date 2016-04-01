Red comes and red goes, but the latest take on one of beauty’s most classic looks is the prettiest (and probably the most summer-appropriate) we’ve seen in a while. Call it cherry, call it candied apple, call it Coca-Cola can (just a few of the references that rolled off the runways), it’s all shorthand for a bright, true red, worn with gleaming skin and applied with the steadiest hand you can muster. So here’s everything you need to know, from the texture we’re all talking about to the shade that suits almost everybody. Spoiler alert: if you haven’t learnt to love lip liner just yet, it’s about time you did…
Makeup
Orange Makeup Is The Summer Trend That’s Also Perfect For Autumn
Orange has been the hottest colour of the summer season. Shades of tangerine, terracotta, and peach have been spotted all over Instagram, where