Why Beauty Isn’t About Being Perfect

It's no secret that beauty is overrun with impossible-to-attain standards of perfection. However, we're often drawn to women because they do not look like what everyone expects. Unconventional beauty is far more compelling than cookie-cutter features.
So, in that spirit, we're paying tribute to three women who make us do double and triple takes, thanks to their unique and stunning looks. They all have certain physical characteristics that are out of the ordinary, but in fact, it's these supposed imperfections that caught our attention and made us want to know more.
If you've ever looked in the mirror and felt that something about your appearance was less than "perfect," you'll find their stories as moving as we did. Yes, they're all beautiful, but above all else, it's their attitudes that we find most attractive. Read on for their interviews and portraits.