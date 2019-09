Sony Music Drops R. Kelly As Another Accuser Speaks Out

This news comes almost in tandem with former Epic Records intern Tracy Sampson's statements to NBC's Dateline . Sampson alleges that R. Kelly abused her when she was 16-years old, citing a 1999 instance when she claims he kissed her after she had asked him not to. The two ended their relationship when she turned 18, after which she filed a lawsuit, which was settled in 2002 for $250,000.