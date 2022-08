In Defence Of ‘Quiet Quitting’ Your Job

If you're in a job that you know you want — for reasons that go beyond financial necessity — then this puts you in a tricky spot. What you need to figure out is if your gripe is more about implementing boundaries rather than mentally checking out. Ask yourself: Can you still work hard at what you're supposed to do and clock off on time, without hindering your chances of moving up? Or do you get the sense that the expectations to go above and beyond mean you'll never be able to achieve the work/life balance you want? When it feels like you've given everything to a job, only to feel less-than-appreciated, it's easy to resign, emotionally. That might just mean it's time for a chat with your managers.