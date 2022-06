One of the most talked-about pycnogenol skincare products is The Ordinary Pycnogenol 5%, £8.60 . A serum, its main benefits are improving hydration in the skin and boosting elasticity. It does this by attaching itself to collagen and elastin (which keep skin plump and smooth). The five-star reviews speak for themselves. Some use the product alone after cleansing, while others mix a couple of drops in with their moisturiser for a glow. Like vitamin C, the product is being praised for evening out skin tone as well as reducing texture and minimising the appearance of pores.