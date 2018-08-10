It is a truth universally acknowledged that a Punkyfish gal never dies. Strong of spirit, true of mind, you were the gal every other gal wanted to be. Yes, we may have ostracised you because you said that Ashleigh couldn’t dance (even though she couldn’t) after that Year 9 show where we all did an inappropriately sexual jazz routine to "Walk on Water" by Milk Inc.; yes, we may have bitched behind your back that time you dyed your hair black-in-some-light-blue-in-others because it was totally at odds with your impressively matte complexion. But in truth, Leonie, you harnessed a style, a power, an attitude, a sense of self for which the rest of us hungered desperately late at night in our bedrooms as we raged with the stench of existential oblivion and So…? Kiss Me. While everyone thought we loved Lancôme Juicy Tubes, secretly we pined to see Blink 182 in Manchester, like you had, and wished we had the guts to pierce our ears with an unsterilised safety pin and an apple, like you did.