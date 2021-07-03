Pinterest Just Banned All Weight Loss Ads

Pinterest has become the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads.
As part of its updated policy, the picture-sharing service has also clamped down on body-shaming by banning any language or imagery that denigrates – or idealises – a certain body type.
Pinterest has also banned any references to Body Mass Index (BMI), any testimonials relating to weight loss, and "any products that claim weight loss through something worn or applied to the skin".
Announcing its blanket ban on weight loss language and imagery, Pinterest said that searches for "body-neutrality" are up five times on the platform, and searches for "stop body-shaming language" are up fives times, too.
Meanwhile, new research conducted by OnePoll found that 41% of Brits – and 78% of Gen Z - feel pressure to get so-called "summer body-ready". Some 28% of Brits said the portrayal of bodies in pop culture made them self-conscious.
"People of all ages are facing challenges related to body image and mental health, particularly as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and kick-off the summer season," said Pinterest's Head of Policy, Sarah Bromma.
"We believe updating our ad policy globally to prohibit all ads with weight loss language and imagery is an important step in prioritising the mental health and well-being of our Pinners and fostering a place on the internet where they can be themselves, embrace their bodies regardless of shape or size, and feel comfortable with who they are."
Pinterest created its new policy with input from the US National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA). Ads promoting healthy lifestyle habits or fitness products will still be allowed on the platform, Pinterest said, provided they don't focus on weight loss.
British creator and body positivity advocate Meg Garrod welcomed the move, saying: "I am so relieved that Pinterest is continuing to combat negativity by banning weight loss ads, as someone who has gone through dieting in their childhood and now sees how toxic diet culture is.
"This next step will create an even safer environment where all bodies can simply exist without being shamed."
Earlier this year dating app Bumble took a similar step forward by banning all forms of body-shaming.
