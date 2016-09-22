The Raddest Way To Wear Colourful Hair Right Now

As the saying goes, everything old is new again. And those shades of pink that took a backseat to the rainbow-hair trend for awhile? They're coming back in a big way. Yes, rose-gold hair hit Instagram earlier this year, but that was just the tip of the iceberg. This next wave is warmer, softer (almost faded), and done with artful precision.
"Everybody is asking for pink or pastel tones," Jess Gonzalez, colourist at L.A.'s coolest new salon, Salon Benjamin in the Arts District, tells us. She notes, however, that these aren't the same pinks from a few years ago: "We are seeing softer pinks, like dusty pink, blush-y pink, and rose-gold pink — instead of brighter pinks." The Fox & The Hair's Amanda Ackerman agrees, noting that Aussie girls prefer colour melts in "peach-toned pink, rather than violet-based pink." Colourist Shelley Gregory, one of the first to give us rose-gold hair, agrees: "I am loving the look of washed-out, vivid colours." Call the trend what you will, but it's happening — and gaining steam.
The best thing about these new pinks? They're more accessible, thanks to a variety of ways to wear them — but more on that in the slides ahead. Click through for 11 ways to sport these rosé-meets-peach hues, courtesy of some of the raddest colourists in the game.
