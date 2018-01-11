In Defence Of Period Sex

Take Advantage

There are actually some good things that come with the crimson tide. Speaking of hormones, by the time your period arrives, it’s time to celebrate — for not being knocked up (if that’s your fancy), and for saying goodbye to the prickly monthly pique of PMS. If you’re a crotchety member of the latter camp, it’s a thrill to trade in your grumpy pants for the hand of a partner as you traipse off to the bedroom, or wherever the mood may take you. One sagacious porn star, Wolf Hudson, has found from extensive experience that “women who are on their period tend to be more sexually aroused. Being that I have an insatiable sexual appetite, to me that’s a plus.”