Every Peach Beauty Product You Didn’t Know You Needed

For one little stone fruit, peaches have managed to invade pretty much every important area of our lives: alcohol (hello, peach bellini), emojis (it's arguably the most popular to date), and beauty.
Last year, Too Faced kicked off the peach obsession via its wildly popular Sweet Peach Palette (there was actually a "line" to get onto Too Faced's website). The palette left a sweet taste in the mouthes of beauty fans everywhere, and since then, brands like ColourPop, Winky Lux, and Kylie Cosmetics have jumped on the bandwagon with their own peachy palettes — and we've gotta admit, we're seriously digging it.
Not only is the colour ultra-flattering on every skin tone, it's also one of those not-quite-neutral colours that moonlights as a nude but can also be layered for a bolder, vibrant effect. As a bonus, the fruit has also become a symbol of femininity, and at a time like this, we need all the women empowerment we can get — even if it comes in the form of a statement lip.
But it's not just beauty brands that have climbed aboard the peach train. Celebs and influencers also rock the hue on the regular. Check out our favourite ways to wear it — and our favourite peachy products — in the slides ahead.