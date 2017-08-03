Help! I Look Just Like My Boyfriend

Now that I’ve noticed it, the similarity can be eerie, especially considering our wardrobes are almost exclusively grey and black, with a few blue items. This means we’ll often meet up after work and realise we’re in basically the same outfit, yet again. Black jeans and grey T-shirt! Or to mix it up, grey jeans and black T-shirt. I feel the urge to point out that we’ve both had several relationships with people who look very different from ourselves – this is a fluke, not some racist pattern of a lifetime. Going through my little black book shows an undeniable preference for tall, dark and beardy – I broke my "no blonds" rule for Luke! Asked if he has a type, Luke doesn’t think so, but after doing his own little inventory he reports finding a pattern: There’s a lot of curly brown hair. “Now that I think about it, you may be the only fair girl I've ever dated!” We’ve both learned something today.