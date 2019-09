Help! I Look Just Like My Boyfriend

But what’s going on here? Is this just a coincidence, or do I like Luke because he looks like me in boy form? The science is actually pretty clear on this: We’re far more likely to end up with someone who looks a lot like us. “There might be a tendency for young adults to go for opposites because they want to break with convention, but overall there seems to be evidence that we’re attracted, on a deeper level, to people who are similar to ourselves,” says Berit Brogaard, a professor at the University of Miami and director of the Brogaard Lab for Multisensory Research. Genetics is only one part of it: “Similarity in facial features can be the initial attraction, but eventually it's also going to be about [similarity in] personality traits, the way you act in different situations, and your likes and dislikes,” says Brogaard, who’s studied attraction both as a philosopher and neuroscientist.