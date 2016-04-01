A Female Perspective On How It Feels To Give & Receive Oral Sex



Some people feel that oral sex is more intimate than penetrative sex; others feel the opposite. Either way, the act of putting your mouth on a person's genitalia is a delicate and complicated process. In that one moment, you are simultaneously in power and submissive. It all depends on how you look at it.



We asked a few female-identified staff members to talk about what it feels like to receive oral sex — and what they're thinking about when they give oral to their partners.



Are they fully focused on the task at hand? Are they thinking about their to-do lists? Or are they wondering why their vulva seems to be going through a car wash? Watch to find out.

