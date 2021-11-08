The Nail Shades To Go With Every ‘Candid’ Photo You’ll Most Definitely Post Online This Christmas

This Christmas is going to be amazing. We say that with confidence because it has to be, seeing as the last one – and the period surrounding it, which we’ve come to know as ‘party season’ – was practically cancelled. There were a few benefits, of course. You didn’t have to find an excuse to avoid the millionth Christmastime reunion you’d planned way back in October. You could escape annoying family members without resorting to doing the washing up. No Brussels sprouts. No fight over the remote. It was an unprecedented time, full of introspection. Still, we’re glad that things are getting back to normal, because do you know what we missed most of all? Posting painstakingly curated yet (we hoped) utterly candid-seeming, Christmas-themed photos online.