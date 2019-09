I Had An Inside Look Into People's Online Dating Messages — & It Was Disturbing

Sometimes, the mass messages would target specific demographics. I saw a Christian user message all users who identified as Jewish to tell them they were going to hell; I saw men message all women who identified as “overweight” just to tell them they’d never fuck them; and I saw people who would go out of their way to message someone for the sole purpose of calling them a racial slur. What was the point of doing this? Is it some sadistic way to blow off steam?While I definitely banned some women’s accounts, I noticed that, more often than not, male users were the ones doing the harassing. I saw a lot of conversations that started out friendly, but quickly devolved into chaos when someone didn’t respond quickly or turned down a date. Sometimes a user would ask someone out, and then when they’d get rejected, they’d do a complete 180 and say something like, “WHATEVER YOU’RE TOO UGLY TO FUCK ANYWAY!” (Thanks to social media , people are finally aware of how often this really happens.)While the majority of cases I reviewed tended to be scammers and abuse-related reports, I’d also see people using the site to promote escort services and prostitution. It was difficult for me to ban these accounts, mostly because I believe that all sex work ought to be legalized. But since it was against the site’s terms of service, I had to follow the rules. Reading the dialogue between sex workers and clients was eye-opening, and I found myself pleasantly surprised by how polite clients tended to be to the person offering services.This wasn’t always the case, though. One afternoon, I came across a man who was mass messaging all women in his area to see if he could pay them to come over, have a glass of wine, and play with their feet. It seemed innocent enough, but when I scrolled down in the report to the profile picture, I realized that this man was an acquaintance of mine — an acquaintance I had almost hooked up with once.As I scrolled further down in his messages, I found that he became abusive and aggressive toward a woman who had initially entertained the idea, and then turned him down. I immediately banned him and decided that was enough work for that day. This job was becoming more of a mind fuck by the minute. After that, every time I saw him out at the bar or at a party with my friends, all I could think about was his love of feet.