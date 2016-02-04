I Had An Inside Look Into People's Online Dating Messages — & It Was Disturbing

So, did I ever spy on anyone I knew? Working there was like having Pandora’s box staring me in the face — I could read anyone’s private messages. Even though I knew it was immoral, it was way too tempting. I’m ashamed to admit that I read my ex-boyfriends messages right after he dumped me. I wish I hadn’t, because what I saw was a very lovey-dovey conversation with another woman, which did nothing but make me feel like a shithead for invading his privacy. I felt so guilty after that I told him what I did the next week, and luckily, he forgave me. But it was clear that my private life was getting too intertwined with my job, and I was abusing the power I’d been given.



I’m no longer a moderator — I quit after a year. The work was enjoyable for a while, but ultimately, it was too mentally taxing to see how people abuse each other under the shield of anonymity. In this environment, you can say whatever you want to whomever you want with small consequences. Some of the behavior I saw was so messed up that I wish those people would have faced a bigger penalty than just a banned account.



Strangely enough, I haven’t lost faith in online dating. If I weren’t in a relationship, I know I’d still be using dating sites and apps — I would just be extra careful about who I trust and what I take personally. My time as a moderator taught me that the internet can make people forget they're interacting with actual humans with real feelings, but I also learned that that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of people out there who treat others with decency and respect.

